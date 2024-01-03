EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Christopher Rogers has sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the stock price at $25.23 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $126,579.91. PENN Entertainment Inc is an American gambling company that operates casinos and racetracks. It is the largest gaming company in the United States, with properties that include gaming and racing facilities with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company also operates an online gaming division through its subsidiary, Penn Interactive Ventures, which runs online sports betting and casino gaming businesses. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,017 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for PENN Entertainment Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells during this period. As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, PENN Entertainment Inc had a market cap of $3.726 billion. The stock's price of $25.23 on the day of the sale, compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $44.60, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This suggests that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

