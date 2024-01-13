On January 4, 2024, Curtis Stevens, a director at Quanex Building Products Corp, executed a sale of 4,880 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the following SEC Filing.

Quanex Building Products Corp, listed under the stock symbol NX on the New York Stock Exchange, specializes in the manufacture of components for the building and construction industry. The company's products include window and door components, engineered wood flooring, and kitchen and bath cabinets, which are essential for residential and commercial construction and remodeling projects.

According to the data provided, the insider has not made any share purchases over the past year but has sold a total of 4,880 shares. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Quanex Building Products Corp.

On the date of the sale, shares of Quanex Building Products Corp were trading at $30.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $996.334 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 12.08, which is below both the industry median of 15.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.23, with a GF Value of $24.67, suggesting that Quanex Building Products Corp was modestly overvalued at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an additional data point when considering their investment decisions in Quanex Building Products Corp.

