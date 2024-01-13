Quanex Building Products Corp Director Curtis Stevens Sells 4,880 Shares

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On January 4, 2024, Curtis Stevens, a director at Quanex Building Products Corp, executed a sale of 4,880 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the following SEC Filing.

Quanex Building Products Corp, listed under the stock symbol NX on the New York Stock Exchange, specializes in the manufacture of components for the building and construction industry. The company's products include window and door components, engineered wood flooring, and kitchen and bath cabinets, which are essential for residential and commercial construction and remodeling projects.

According to the data provided, the insider has not made any share purchases over the past year but has sold a total of 4,880 shares. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Quanex Building Products Corp.

1743513369056440320.png

On the date of the sale, shares of Quanex Building Products Corp were trading at $30.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $996.334 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 12.08, which is below both the industry median of 15.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.23, with a GF Value of $24.67, suggesting that Quanex Building Products Corp was modestly overvalued at the time of the insider's sale.

1743513389482700800.png

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an additional data point when considering their investment decisions in Quanex Building Products Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.