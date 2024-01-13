Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR), an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's primary focus is on the Permian Basin where it holds significant acreage. According to a recent SEC filing, Guy Oliphint, the EVP and CFO of Permian Resources Corp, sold 8,975 shares of the company on January 3, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.68 per share, resulting in a total value of $122,778. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,975 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Permian Resources Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Permian Resources Corp stands at $7.287 billion, with the stock trading at $13.68 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 14.82, which is above the industry median of 9.555 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding valuation, with a share price of $13.68 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.25, Permian Resources Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Guy Oliphint may provide investors with insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including overall market conditions, company performance, and industry trends, when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership