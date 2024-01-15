Centene Corp (CNC, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $77.45, Centene Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 0.09%, marked against a three-month change of 12.11%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Centene Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a particularly high Growth rank and strong scores in Profitability and Momentum, Centene Corp's GF Score of 92 out of 100 signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Centene Corp's Business

Centene Corp is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. With a market cap of $41.37 billion and sales of $150.1 billion, Centene Corp operates with a 2.6% operating margin. As of June 2023, the company served 24 million medical members, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. Centene Corp also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program, showcasing a diversified income stream in the healthcare sector.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Centene Corp's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Centene Corp stands impressively at 5.45, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.13, Centene Corp's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Centene Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Centene Corp's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Centene Corp demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 11.8%, which outperforms 55.56% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Moreover, Centene Corp has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 2.1, and the rate over the past five years is 7.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Centene Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth trajectory should consider the insights provided by the GF Score. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.