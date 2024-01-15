What's Driving iRhythm Technologies Inc's Surprising 26% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago

Over the past three months, iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 25.72% increase, bringing the current market capitalization to $3.42 billion. Despite a slight dip of -1.60% over the past week, the stock's current price stands at $111.64. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $144.59. This is a shift from three months prior when the stock was considered Significantly Undervalued with a past GF Value of $150.19. This change in valuation suggests that investors are recognizing the company's potential, despite the recent minor decline in stock price.

Introduction to iRhythm Technologies Inc

iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC, Financial), operating within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation. The company's Zio service, a platform that combines a wearable biosensor with advanced data analytics and machine-learning, is revolutionizing the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias. With a focus on the United States market, iRhythm Technologies has established itself as a leader in ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. The company's commitment to simplifying the detection and analysis of heart-related issues has positioned it as a key player in the healthcare technology sector.

1744378023160901632.png

Assessing iRhythm's Profitability

Despite its innovative approach and market presence, iRhythm Technologies faces profitability challenges, as indicated by its Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at -22.56%, which, while not ideal, is better than 36.91% of its peers. Its ROE and ROA are -45.83% and -24.07% respectively, surpassing a portion of its competitors. The ROIC of -55.23% also indicates that the company is doing better than nearly a quarter of its industry counterparts. These figures suggest that while iRhythm has room for improvement in profitability, it is not significantly lagging behind many of its peers.

1744378042555363328.png

Growth Trajectory of iRhythm Technologies

On the growth front, iRhythm Technologies boasts a Growth Rank of 7/10, reflecting strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 17.40% and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 24.10% outperform a significant majority of its peers. Furthermore, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 19.63%, indicating robust future prospects. However, the 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates are -13.70% and -17.80% respectively, which, while not as favorable, still place iRhythm ahead of some competitors. These mixed growth indicators highlight the company's strong revenue expansion alongside challenges in earnings performance.

1744378060897054720.png

Notable Shareholders in iRhythm Technologies

Among the major holders of iRhythm Technologies stock, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) stands out with 2,349,720 shares, accounting for a 7.67% share percentage. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also hold significant positions with 72,800 shares (0.24% share percentage) and 22,439 shares (0.07% share percentage) respectively. The involvement of these prominent investors underscores confidence in the company's strategic direction and growth potential.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, iRhythm Technologies holds its own within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Axonics Inc (AXNX, Financial) with a market cap of $3.51 billion, LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial) at $2.64 billion, and Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR, Financial) with $3.26 billion are its closest competitors by market capitalization. This competitive positioning reflects iRhythm's solid standing in the market and its ability to compete with other key players in the industry.

Conclusion

In summary, iRhythm Technologies Inc's current valuation status as Modestly Undervalued, according to the GF Value, coupled with its impressive stock performance over the past three months, paints a picture of a company on the rise. While profitability remains a challenge, the company's strong growth prospects and the confidence shown by major holders suggest a positive outlook. As iRhythm continues to innovate and expand within the competitive landscape of medical devices and instruments, investors may find the company's stock an attractive option for their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.