Ask Tweedy Browne's Managers Your Investing Questions

The investors will answer them in an upcoming podcast

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • The upcoming guests are both on the firm's investment committee.
GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Robert Wyckoff and Jay Hill, two of the members of Tweedy Browne's investment and management committees.

While the podcast interview is scheduled to be recorded later this month, we would like to give our readers the opportunity to hear their responses to their questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Established in 1920, the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm derived its investment approach from the work of the late Benjamin Graham. Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in companies that have above-average dividend yields, an established history of paying dividends and reasonable valuations.

Wyckoff has been with the firm since 1991 and is a managing director. Prior to joining the investment adviser, he held positions with Bessemer Trust, C.J. Lawrence, J&W Seligman and Stillrock Management. He received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from the University of Florida School of Law.

Having been with Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) since 2003, Hill is also a managing director. He is a holder of the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing. Prior to joining Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), Jay held positions with Bank of America Securities LLC, Credit Lyonnais Securities(USA) Inc. and Providence Capital Inc. Jay received a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University.

During the third quarter of 2023, the firm entered new positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX, Financial), Kenvue Inc. (KVUE, Financial) and Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU, Financial). It exited its holdings of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (FMS, Financial) and CKX Lands Inc. (CKX, Financial). See all its trades here.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, Jan. 12!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
