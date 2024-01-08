On January 8, 2024, Paul Moore, the Chief Scientific Officer of Zymeworks Inc (NASDAQ:ZYME), sold 9,799 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,799 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Zymeworks Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 3 insider sells. The following image illustrates the recent trend in insider transactions:

On the valuation front, Zymeworks Inc's shares were trading at $10.79 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $807.821 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 3.71, which is below the industry median of 31.42 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Zymeworks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trades.

