On January 5, 2024, Paul Shapiro, a director at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Toll Brothers Inc is a luxury homebuilding company operating in multiple regions across the United States. The company designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges financing for residential and commercial properties. Toll Brothers also serves customers through its subsidiaries offering architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, and landscaping services.

According to the filing, the insider sold the shares at an average price of $99.7, resulting in a total transaction amount of $997,000. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in Toll Brothers Inc have decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment position in the company.

Over the past year, Paul Shapiro has sold a total of 19,518 shares of Toll Brothers Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Toll Brothers Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Toll Brothers Inc's shares were trading at $99.7 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.635 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.25, which is below both the industry median of 10.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Toll Brothers Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $99.7 and a GF Value of $71.74, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.39.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Toll Brothers Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.