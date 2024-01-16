Why Fastly Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 14% in a Quarter

Fastly Inc (FSLY, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $2.4 billion. The current price of $18.36 reflects a 3.15% gain over the past week and a more significant 13.97% gain over the past three months. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued at $21.33, compared to a past GF Value of $28.28, indicating it was previously significantly undervalued. This shift in valuation suggests a positive market reassessment of Fastly's potential.

Understanding Fastly's Business Model

Fastly Inc operates within the competitive software industry, specializing in content delivery network services. Unlike traditional CDNs that prioritize widespread server locations, Fastly strategically places servers in network-dense data centers. This approach facilitates edge computing and enhances the delivery of dynamic content, which has historically been a challenge for CDNs. Fastly's focus on serving large, sophisticated enterprises, primarily in the United States, has been a cornerstone of its business strategy.

Profitability Analysis

Fastly's Profitability Rank stands at 3/10, with an Operating Margin of -40.94%, which is better than 17.59% of companies in the industry. The company's ROE is -16.16%, ROA at -8.72%, and ROIC at -15.48%, each outperforming a significant portion of their peers. Despite these figures, Fastly's profitability metrics suggest there is room for improvement when compared to the broader software industry.

Growth Trajectory and Industry Standing

Fastly's Growth Rank is a solid 6/10. The company has seen a 6.60% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share and an impressive 20.10% over five years. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 18.72%. However, the 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates are -36.90% and -43.70%, respectively, with a future estimate of -14.20%. These figures indicate that while Fastly's revenue is growing, profitability in terms of EPS is lagging, which is a concern for investors.

Investor Confidence and Shareholder Analysis

Notable investors have taken positions in Fastly, with George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) holding 555,689 shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with 531,100 shares, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 14,600 shares. These holdings represent a vote of confidence from savvy investors, although the share percentages are relatively small, indicating a cautious approach to investment in Fastly.

Competitive Landscape

Fastly's market cap of $2.4 billion places it in direct competition with PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) at $2.12 billion, Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) at $1.93 billion, and Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) at $2.3 billion. This close proximity in market capitalization highlights the competitive nature of the software industry and underscores the importance of Fastly's unique approach to content delivery and edge computing in maintaining its market position.

Conclusion: Fastly's Market Position and Outlook

In summary, Fastly Inc's recent stock performance has been positive, with a 14% increase over the last quarter. The company's valuation has improved from significantly to modestly undervalued, according to GF Value. While Fastly's profitability metrics suggest there is room for improvement, its revenue growth is robust, and the company holds a competitive position within the software industry. With the backing of prominent investors and a unique business model, Fastly's potential outlook remains intriguing for value investors seeking opportunities in the tech sector.

