Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Reports Substantial Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Revised Full-Year Guidance Amid Market Slowdown Concerns

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q2 net revenue surged by 45% year-over-year to $21.4 million.
  • Earnings Increase: GAAP net income rose by 63% to $6.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP Performance: Non-GAAP net income climbed 49% to $6.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.
  • First Half Fiscal 2024: Revenue for the first six months up by 65% to $42.1 million, with GAAP net income more than doubling.
  • Revised Guidance: Fiscal 2024 revenue forecast adjusted to $75 million to $85 million, with GAAP net income expected to be 20-25% of revenue.
  • Operational Highlights: Total cash and cash equivalents stood at $50.5 million, with a backlog of $3.0 million as of November 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 9, 2024, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023. The company, a global provider of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings for the quarter and the first half of the fiscal year, driven by heightened demand for its wafer level test and burn-in products.

Financial Highlights and Company Performance

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) has demonstrated a robust financial performance in the second quarter, with net revenue reaching $21.4 million, a 45% increase from the same period last year. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for the company's wafer level test and burn-in products. GAAP net income for the quarter was $6.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, marking a 63% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The non-GAAP net income, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $6.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, up 49% compared to the previous year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) reported net revenue of $42.1 million, a 65% increase from the first half of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income for this period was $10.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, representing a significant 149% increase from the prior year. The company's non-GAAP net income for the first half was $11.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, up 105% compared to the same period last year.

Challenges and Revised Guidance

Despite the strong performance, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) has faced challenges due to the slowing growth rate of the electric vehicle market, impacting the timing of customer orders and capacity increases for silicon carbide devices. The company has revised its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, reducing revenue expectations from at least $100 million to a range of $75 million to $85 million, which still represents a year-over-year growth of 15% to 30%. GAAP net income is expected to be between 20% and 25% of revenue.

"We had another solid quarter with strong year-over-year growth in revenue and net income as we continue to see increased demand for our wafer level test and burn-in products," said Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. "Despite this uncertainty in the timing of orders, we remain confident about the future demand for our unique semiconductor test solutions and the markets they address."

The company's balance sheet remains strong with total cash and cash equivalents of $50.5 million as of November 30, 2023. The backlog stood at $3.0 million, indicating a pipeline of future revenue. Cash provided by operations was $3.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, reflecting the company's ability to generate cash from its core operations.

Outlook and Strategic Movements

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) continues to progress in expanding its customer base for silicon carbide and gallium nitride wafer level burn-in, with seven customers currently purchasing solutions and engagements with over two dozen companies. The company has also announced its first order for a FOX wafer level test and burn-in system for gallium nitride applications, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into new semiconductor markets.

The company's strategic focus on inventory, infrastructure, and process improvements positions it well to meet the anticipated demand from both current and new customers. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) remains optimistic about the long-term prospects for its wafer level burn-in solutions, despite the near-term market uncertainties.

Investors and stakeholders can access a replay of the conference call and webcast discussing the second quarter fiscal 2024 results on the company's website, providing further insights into the company's performance and outlook.

For detailed financial tables and a deeper understanding of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial)'s performance, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aehr Test Systems for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.