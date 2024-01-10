Richardson Electronics Ltd Reports Q2 Fiscal 2024 Results Amid Economic Challenges

Dividend Declared Despite Sales Decline and Operating Loss

Summary
  • Net Sales: Decreased by 33.0% to $44.1 million in Q2 FY 2024 compared to $65.9 million in Q2 FY 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Dropped to 28.4% in Q2 FY 2024 from 33.2% in the same period last year.
  • Operating Loss: Reported an operating loss of $2.0 million in Q2 FY 2024 compared to an operating income of $7.2 million in Q2 FY 2023.
  • Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $1.8 million in Q2 FY 2024, a decrease from a net income of $5.5 million in Q2 FY 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on February 28, 2024.
  • Backlog: Increased by 2% over the past three months, indicating potential demand stabilization.
  • Cash and Investments: Ended the quarter with $22.8 million compared to $24.1 million at the end of the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On January 10, 2024, Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for its second quarter ended December 2, 2023. The company, which specializes in engineered solutions and products for the alternative energy, healthcare, and other markets, faced a challenging quarter with significant declines in sales and profitability.

Financial Performance Overview

Richardson Electronics Ltd's net sales saw a sharp decline of 33.0% to $44.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, down from $65.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decrease was attributed to lower sales across all segments, particularly in the Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT) and Green Energy Solutions (GES), with PMT sales dropping by 22.9% and GES sales plummeting by 78.8%. Canvys, the company's display solutions segment, also experienced a 27.7% decrease in sales due to reduced demand in North America, despite an increase in backlog.

The company's gross margin deteriorated to 28.4% of net sales during the quarter, compared to 33.2% in the same period last year. This was partly due to manufacturing under absorption, with management estimating a gross margin of 31.3% if this factor were excluded. Operating expenses saw a slight decrease to $14.5 million, down from $14.7 million in the prior year's quarter, mainly due to lower incentives expenses.

Richardson Electronics Ltd reported an operating loss of $2.0 million for the quarter, a stark contrast to the operating income of $7.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The net loss for the quarter stood at $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $5.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Financial Statements Highlights

Key details from the financial statements reveal that cash and investments decreased slightly to $22.8 million as of December 2, 2023, from $24.1 million on September 2, 2023. The use of cash during the quarter was primarily due to capital expenditures related to the company's facilities and IT system.

For the six months ended December 2, 2023, net sales were $96.7 million, a decrease of 27.5% compared to the first six months of fiscal 2023. The gross profit for the first half of fiscal 2024 was $29.8 million, down from $44.9 million in the same period last year, with gross margin decreasing to 30.8% of net sales from 33.6%.

"Although our second quarter results fell short of expectations, we are confident that our current pipeline of existing projects as well as new global opportunities within our GES business will drive significant long-term value for our company," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

Dividend and Shareholder Value

Despite the downturn in financial performance, the Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend, underscoring the company's commitment to shareholder value. Additionally, the company has implemented new ownership requirements for outside directors to align their interests with those of shareholders.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, Richardson Electronics Ltd anticipates challenges due to the economic environment but expects sequential revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2024. The company remains focused on controlling operating expenses, improving operating cash flow, and managing working capital requirements. The expansion of the product roadmap for green energy solutions is expected to add new customers and programs, leveraging energy transition initiatives worldwide.

For more detailed information and to access the full earnings report, please visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Richardson Electronics Ltd for further details.

