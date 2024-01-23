Q1 2020 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to PayPal's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ms. Gabrielle Rabinovitch, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Gabrielle Rabinovitch - PayPal Holdings, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, Sheri. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to PayPal Holdings Earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2020.



Joining me today on the call are Dan Schulman, our President and CEO; and John Rainey, our Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Global Customer Operations. Due to the length of our prepared comments today, we plan to allow for additional time for questions. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast, and both the presentation and call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



We will discuss some non-GAAP measures in talking about our company'