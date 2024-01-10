On January 10, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc indicates a trend of insider selling, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $570.17, resulting in a market cap of $8.115 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 376.38, which is above the industry median of 26.82 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current share price of $570.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $290.64, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.96, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

