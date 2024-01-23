Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company on January 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $204.75, resulting in a total value of $614,250.

The insider's trades over the past year show a pattern of selling, with Eleni Zuppas having sold a total of 7,350 shares and having made no purchases. The insider transaction history for Veeva Systems Inc reveals a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc were trading at $204.75 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $33.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 59.97, which is above the industry median of 27.04 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $204.75 and a GF Value of $240.03, Veeva Systems Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell by the insider may be of interest, although it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and insider trading patterns when making investment decisions.

