Insider Sell: Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Zuppas Sells 3,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company on January 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $204.75, resulting in a total value of $614,250.

The insider's trades over the past year show a pattern of selling, with Eleni Zuppas having sold a total of 7,350 shares and having made no purchases. The insider transaction history for Veeva Systems Inc reveals a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc were trading at $204.75 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $33.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 59.97, which is above the industry median of 27.04 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $204.75 and a GF Value of $240.03, Veeva Systems Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1746110635768344576.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Veeva Systems Inc.

1746110656651784192.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is currently trading at a discount.

For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell by the insider may be of interest, although it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and insider trading patterns when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.