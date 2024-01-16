FB Financial Corp (FBK) Reports Mixed Q4 Results Amid Banking Challenges

Adjusted EPS Rises to $0.77; Net Interest Margin Expands Despite Deposit Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $29.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $36.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.
  • Loans Held for Investment (HFI): Grew to $9.41 billion, a 5.19% annualized increase.
  • Deposits: Decreased to $10.55 billion from $10.86 billion in Q4 2022.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased to 3.46% from 3.42% in the previous quarter.
  • Book Value Per Share: Rose to $31.05, a 23.6% annualized increase from the previous quarter.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased to $25.69, a 29.2% annualized rise.
Article's Main Image

On January 16, 2024, FB Financial Corp (FBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The bank holding company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary FirstBank, reported a net income of $29.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share. This performance marks a change from $0.41 in the previous quarter and $0.81 in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net income, which excludes certain non-recurring items, stood at $36.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share.

FB Financial Corp's loans HFI saw growth, reaching $9.41 billion, a 5.19% annualized increase. However, total deposits experienced a decline, falling to $10.55 billion as of December 31, 2023, from $10.86 billion at the end of the same quarter in the previous year. Despite this, the company managed to increase its net interest margin to 3.46% for the quarter, up from 3.42% in the prior quarter and down from 3.78% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with a book value per common share of $31.05 and a tangible book value per common share of $25.69, representing significant annualized increases from the previous quarter. These metrics are particularly important for banks as they reflect the underlying value and financial health of the institution.

1747269746002292736.png

Financial Performance Analysis

FB Financial Corp's performance in the fourth quarter reflects both achievements and challenges. The growth in loans HFI and the expansion of the net interest margin are positive indicators of the company's ability to generate earnings from its core banking activities. However, the decrease in total deposits could signal a need to attract more customer deposits or adjust pricing strategies to remain competitive.

President and CEO Christopher T. Holmes commented on the company's strategic initiatives, emphasizing the focus on growing core banking relationships, improving net interest margin, and reducing expenses. He noted that the company is well-prepared to face potential economic challenges and capitalize on opportunities, thanks to its performance in 2023.

"The Company continues to execute well in key initiatives of limiting balance sheet risk, improving profitability, and enhancing operations. We have had success growing core banking relationships, improving net interest margin and reducing expenses while improving our risk profile by managing credit concentrations, all during what was a difficult banking year. Our success in 2023 has prepared us to deal with potential economic challenges, and at the same time, has positioned us to take advantage of opportunities," said Holmes.

FB Financial Corp's earnings report provides valuable insights for value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, highlighting the company's financial resilience and strategic focus in a challenging banking environment.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings presentation, investors are encouraged to review the Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement and Earnings Presentation available on the company's website and included with the 8-K filing furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 16, 2024.

FB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and North Georgia, with mortgage offices across the Southeast. The company's total assets amount to approximately $12.60 billion.

For further information, please contact Jeanie M. Rittenberry for media inquiries or Michael Mettee for financial inquiries.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FB Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.