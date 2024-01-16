Hancock Whitney Corp Reports Q4 2023 Results Amidst Restructuring Charges

Adjusted EPS Rises to $1.26 Excluding One-Time Charges; Net Income Totals $50.6 Million

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On January 16, 2024, Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, which operates bank offices and financial centers offering a range of financial products and services, faced a challenging quarter with net income totaling $50.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share (EPS). This represents a decrease from the $97.7 million, or $1.12 EPS, reported in the third quarter of 2023 and the $143.8 million, or $1.65 EPS, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The fourth quarter results included a net charge of $75.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share after-tax, related to a loss on the securities portfolio restructuring, sale of a parking facility, and an FDIC Special Assessment. Excluding these one-time items, the adjusted EPS would be $1.26, up $0.14 linked-quarter.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Hancock Whitney Corp's performance in the fourth quarter reflects the impact of strategic decisions, including the restructuring of its securities portfolio. While these actions incurred significant charges, they are part of the company's efforts to position itself for future stability and growth. The decrease in net income and EPS, both sequentially and year-over-year, highlights the challenges faced during the quarter. However, the company's management remains optimistic, citing a strong finish to the year and maintaining a robust ACL to loans ratio of 1.41%.

President & CEO John M. Hairston commented on the quarter's results, stating,

Fourth quarter’s results reflect a strong finish to 2023... We are looking forward to carrying the momentum from the strong year-end finish into 2024, not only for our company, but for our clients, associates, and communities we serve."

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the challenges, Hancock Whitney Corp reported several positive financial metrics. The adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased by 3% linked-quarter to $157.5 million, and the efficiency ratio improved to 55.58%. The net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 3.27%, supported by improved loan yields and lower short-term borrowing costs.

On the balance sheet, total loans were $23.9 billion at the end of the quarter, a slight decrease from the previous quarter. Deposits saw a more significant decline, primarily due to the maturity of brokered deposits. Asset quality remained strong, with low levels of criticized commercial loans and nonaccrual loans.

The company's capital position strengthened, with the CET1 ratio estimated at 12.39%, up 33 basis points linked-quarter, and the TCE ratio improving to 8.37%, up 103 basis points linked-quarter.

Hancock Whitney Corp's financial achievements, particularly in maintaining a stable NIM and a solid ACL coverage, are crucial for the banking industry, where margins and loan quality are key indicators of financial health and operational efficiency.

For a more detailed financial analysis and to participate in the Q&A session with management, interested parties can join the conference call scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central Time on January 16, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hancock Whitney Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.