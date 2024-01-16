Executive Vice President Caton Frates Sells Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Executive Vice President Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $683.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $505,790.

Costco Wholesale Corp operates membership warehouses that offer a selection of branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides a wide variety of products, including groceries, appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and apparel. Costco also offers services such as pharmacy, optical, and travel. The business model is based on offering high quality products at low prices to its members, who pay an annual membership fee.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,540 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for Costco Wholesale Corp shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year.

1747499352772898816.png

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Costco Wholesale Corp had a market cap of $302.396 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 46.45, which is above both the industry median of 16.49 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock trading at $683.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $570.05, Costco Wholesale Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

1747499370284118016.png

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.