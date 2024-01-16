Verisk Analytics Inc CIO Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,532 Shares

Chief Information Officer Nicholas Daffan has sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial) on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $235.64 per share, resulting in a total value of $360,990.48.

Verisk Analytics Inc is a data analytics and risk assessment firm that provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in insurance, natural resources, financial services, government, and risk management. The company uses advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records and offers software and information products to assist decision-making, compliance, and risk management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,701 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader pattern observed within the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Verisk Analytics Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells recorded.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Verisk Analytics Inc had a market capitalization of $34.366 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 69.71, which is above both the industry median of 17.69 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $235.64, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $246.26. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that Verisk Analytics Inc's stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.