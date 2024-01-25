On January 16, 2024, President and CEO of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), Robert Fauber, sold 2,547 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,460 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment firm that provides analytical solutions to financial markets. The company's services include credit ratings, research, tools, and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets.

The insider transaction history for Moody's Corporation indicates a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Moody's Corporation were trading at $376.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $69,776.787 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 46.38, which is above both the industry median of 19.235 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $376.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $333.95, Moody's Corporation has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

