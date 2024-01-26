What's Driving Docebo Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Docebo Inc (DCBO, Financial), a company specializing in cloud-based learning management systems, has recently experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price. With a current market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a stock price of $47.09, Docebo's shares have seen a decline of 3.61% over the past week. However, looking at a broader time frame, the stock has rallied by 12.34% over the past three months. This performance is particularly interesting when considering the company's GF Value, which stands at $57.68, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was at $86.46, indicating the stock was significantly undervalued at that time.

Understanding Docebo's Business Model

Docebo Inc operates within the competitive software industry, providing a subscription-based platform for e-learning solutions. The company's revenue structure is primarily based on a per-learner, per-module basis, with a focus on North American customers. Docebo's business model emphasizes long-term customer commitments, typically ranging from one to three years, and does not allow for termination for convenience. This approach ensures a steady revenue stream and reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its clients over time.

Profitability Analysis

Docebo's Profitability Rank currently stands at 4 out of 10. The company's operating margin is -1.69%, which is better than 40.46% of companies in the industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is 0.79%, surpassing 45.93% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.48%, which is higher than 49.73% of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) stands at -1.18%, outperforming 42.85% of competitors. Despite these figures, Docebo has only achieved profitability in one of the past ten years, which is better than 9.93% of companies in the sector.

Growth Prospects and Industry Standing

Docebo's Growth Rank is impressive at 9 out of 10. The company has demonstrated a strong 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 36.50%, outpacing 88.4% of its industry counterparts. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 49.80%, better than 96.44% of the industry. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 22.82%, which is superior to 87.88% of the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 42.60%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 14.20%, indicating a strong trajectory for future earnings.

Key Shareholders in Docebo

Among the notable shareholders of Docebo Inc, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 236,292 shares, representing a 0.74% stake in the company. Another significant investor is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), with 46,400 shares, accounting for a 0.15% share. These investors' commitment to Docebo reflects confidence in the company's long-term growth potential and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When comparing Docebo to its competitors, we see that Enghouse Systems Ltd (TSX:ENGH, Financial) has a market cap of $1.5 billion, Lumine Group Inc (TSXV:LMN, Financial) is valued at $1.74 billion, and Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSX:CMG, Financial) stands at $591.839 million. These companies, operating within the same software industry, provide a context for Docebo's performance and valuation in the market.

Conclusion: Docebo's Market Position and Outlook

In summary, Docebo Inc's recent stock performance, with a 12.34% increase over the past three months, reflects a positive market sentiment. The company's current GF Value indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for investors. Docebo's profitability metrics, although not leading the industry, show a competitive edge in certain areas. The company's robust growth rates and favorable future revenue estimates suggest a strong potential for continued expansion. With significant shareholders maintaining their stakes and a competitive stance in the industry, Docebo Inc appears well-positioned for future success.

