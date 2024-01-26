What's Driving First Horizon Corp's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $7.71 billion, the stock is trading at $13.8. Over the past week, FHN has seen a 6.82% loss, yet when zooming out to the past three months, the stock tells a different story with a 23.22% gain. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the GF Value of FHN is $17.99, up from a past GF Value of $17.92. This suggests that the stock is currently modestly undervalued, a shift from its previous status of being significantly undervalued.

Understanding First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp, a key player in the banking industry, operates primarily through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank. With approximately 200 branches, it has a strong presence in Tennessee, contributing to 65% of its revenue. The bank's capital markets operations add another 25%, while the remaining revenue streams come from non-strategic and corporate segments. First Horizon is known for its diverse banking products and holds a significant 13% deposit market share in its home state. 1748001701874429952.png

Profitability Insights

First Horizon's Profitability Rank stands at 4 out of 10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.65%, which is better than 58.14% of 1,450 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Assets (ROA) is also commendable at 1.20%, surpassing 66.28% of 1,453 companies. Notably, First Horizon has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of 1,465 companies. 1748001719800885248.png

Growth Trajectory and Projections

Despite a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share decline of -1.50%, First Horizon's future growth outlook appears more positive. The company's Total Revenue Growth Rate, estimated for the next 3 to 5 years, is 2.66%, which is more favorable than 37.7% of 244 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 2.10%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 8.80%, indicating a steady improvement over time. 1748001737823809536.png

Notable Shareholders

First Horizon's shareholder base includes prominent investors who have expressed confidence in the company's potential. Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 2,795,162 shares, representing 0.5% of the company. Following him is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 2,260,311 shares or 0.4%, and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,297,020 shares, accounting for 0.23% of First Horizon.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors, First Horizon holds its ground with a market cap of $7.71 billion. New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB, Financial) has a slightly lower market cap of $7.12 billion, while Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) and Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL, Financial) follow closely with market caps of $6.93 billion and $6.81 billion, respectively. This positioning reflects First Horizon's solid standing within the banking sector.

Conclusion

In summary, First Horizon Corp's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag with short-term losses but significant gains over the past quarter. The company's current valuation indicates that it is modestly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for investors. First Horizon's consistent profitability and promising growth estimates, coupled with the backing of notable shareholders, underscore its resilience and potential for future success. When juxtaposed with its competitors, First Horizon's market position remains robust, suggesting a stable investment prospect within the banking industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.