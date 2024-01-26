Andreas Halvorsen's Firm Trims Stake in APi Group Corp Holdings

Viking Global reduces its stake in safety services company

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Viking Global trims holding in APi Group Corp Holdings
Article's Main Image

Overview of the Transaction

On January 2, 2024, Viking Global Investors LP, under the leadership of Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), made a significant adjustment to its investment in APi Group Corp (APG, Financial). The firm reduced its stake by 6,312,456 shares, resulting in an 18.46% decrease in holdings. This transaction altered Viking Global's position in APG to 27,887,076 shares, which now represents 3.76% of the firm's portfolio and 16.32% of APG's outstanding shares. The trade, executed at a price of $32.88 per share, had a -0.84% impact on the portfolio.

Profile of Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), a founding partner of Viking Global Investors LP, has established a formidable reputation in the investment community. Viking Global, now under the stewardship of CIO Ning Jin, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. The firm manages two hedge funds with a focus on global equities. Halvorsen's prior experience includes a senior role at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) LLC and a stint in corporate finance at Morgan Stanley. Viking's investment philosophy is rooted in a research-intensive, long-term approach, leveraging fundamental analysis to select investments across various industries and regions. The firm's structure promotes decentralized research and centralized risk management, fostering a broad range of ideas while maintaining comprehensive oversight of risks.1748012901794377728.png

APi Group Corp Company Overview

APi Group Corp, trading under the symbol APG in the United States, went public on October 5, 2017. The company operates primarily in two segments: Safety Services and Specialty Services. APi Group provides a range of services, including the design, installation, inspection, and service of integrated safety systems, as well as maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure. These services cater to various settings, including commercial, education, healthcare, and industrial environments.

Impact of the Trade on Halvorsen's Portfolio

The recent transaction by Viking Global Investors has slightly reduced the firm's exposure to APi Group Corp. Despite the reduction, APG remains a significant holding, accounting for 3.76% of the firm's portfolio. The trade price of $32.88 is now juxtaposed against a current stock price of $31.695, indicating a modest decrease in value since the transaction. APG is currently rated as modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price to GF Value ratio of 1.25.

APi Group Corp's Financial Health and Market Performance

APi Group Corp boasts a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 88.04, suggesting a premium valuation in the market. The company's GF Score stands at 60/100, indicating potential for future performance but with some reservations. APG's financial health is reflected in its Balance Sheet Rank of 5/10 and Profitability Rank of 4/10. However, the company's Growth Rank is not applicable, and its GF Value Rank is 3/10, which may raise concerns about its valuation. The stock's momentum is strong, with a Momentum Rank of 9/10.1748012881770770432.png

Sector and Industry Analysis

Viking Global Investors has shown a preference for the Healthcare and Technology sectors, with APi Group Corp fitting into the firm's diverse portfolio as a construction industry player. The construction sector's current outlook is cautiously optimistic, with APi Group Corp positioned to benefit from infrastructure and safety services demand.

Other Notable Investors in APi Group Corp

Fisher Asset Management, LLC is currently the largest guru shareholder in APi Group Corp, while other notable investors like Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain stakes in the company. This collective guru interest suggests a shared belief in the company's potential among seasoned investors.

Conclusion

The reduction in APi Group Corp shares by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm reflects a strategic portfolio adjustment. While the company's financial health and market performance present a mixed picture, the continued interest from multiple investment gurus may signal underlying value. As APi Group Corp navigates the construction industry's evolving landscape, investors will closely monitor its performance for signs of growth and profitability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.