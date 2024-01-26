Daniel Lane, a director at Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF, Financial), sold 6,131 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Fidelity National Financial Inc is a leading provider of title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,131 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Fidelity National Financial Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc were trading at $48.19, resulting in a market capitalization of $13.077 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.94, surpassing the industry median of 11.19 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $48.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.78, Fidelity National Financial Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.