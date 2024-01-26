Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) Reports Mixed Q1 Results Amid Operational Challenges

Earnings Per Share Decline Despite Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

Summary
  • Revenue: Increased to $644.96 million, up from $565.99 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: Decreased to $1.1 million, down from $2.63 million in the prior year's quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS of $1.78, compared to $4.46 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: Rose to $43.30 million from $34.97 million year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: Declined to $3.82 million from $5.52 million in the previous year.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Increased to $106.9 million from $104.2 million at the end of the last fiscal year.
  • Liquidity: Cash on hand increased slightly to $996,695 from $790,931 at the end of the last fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT, Financial) released its 8-K filing on January 18, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, reported a mixed set of results, with an increase in revenue but a decline in net income and earnings per share compared to the same period last year.

Amcon Distributing Co operates in two primary segments: Wholesale distribution of consumer products to retail outlets and Retail health food segment through its Healthy Edge Retail Group. The company's wholesale distribution segment is the primary revenue generator, supplying a wide range of products to convenience stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, drug stores, and tobacco shops across several U.S. regions.

1748098363313680384.png

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's revenue for the quarter was $644.96 million, a significant increase from the $565.99 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. However, net income available to common shareholders decreased to $1.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to $2.63 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in the prior year. The gross profit also saw an increase to $43.30 million from $34.97 million year-over-year.

Despite the revenue growth, Amcon faced several operational challenges, including a labor shortage, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, volatile energy prices, and the impact of rising interest rates. These factors have put pressure on the company's margins and profitability.

"We are pleased with our first quarter 2024 results. Our business continues to encounter numerous operating challenges resulting from a labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, volatility in energy prices, and the impact of rising interest rates. The customer-centric philosophy AMCON embraces has enabled our management team to work closely with our customers to ensure a timely flow of goods and services," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Investments and Expansion

The company is actively pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities and investing in its foodservice and technology platforms to support growth. A new 175,000 square foot distribution facility in Springfield, Missouri, became partially operational during the quarter, which is expected to bolster the company's distribution capabilities and support customer growth initiatives.

"We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are also looking to expand our geographic reach to better serve our customers as they grow their store footprints."

Liquidity and Shareholders' Equity

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the company's strong liquidity position, which provides flexibility to capitalize on short-term merchandising opportunities. Shareholders' equity stood at $106.9 million at the end of the quarter, an increase from the previous fiscal year-end. The company's cash position also improved slightly to $996,695.

"Our strong liquidity position provided maximum flexibility to take advantage of attractive short-term merchandising opportunities that materialized during the quarter," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer.

Amcon Distributing Co's performance in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 reflects resilience in the face of operational challenges, with strategic investments aimed at long-term growth. The company's ability to navigate a complex market environment while maintaining a strong liquidity position and shareholder equity will be critical as it continues to adapt and expand its operations.

For a detailed view of Amcon Distributing Co's financials and strategic outlook, investors and interested parties can visit the company's website or access the full 8-K filing.

Contacts: Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON Distributing Company, Ph 402-331-3727

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amcon Distributing Co for further details.

