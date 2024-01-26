MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB), a leading modern, general-purpose database platform, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company on January 16, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $400 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $499,200. Cedric Pech has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 56,706 shares and has not made any purchases of MongoDB Inc stock. The insider transaction history for MongoDB Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. MongoDB Inc's business involves providing a database platform that enables developers to build and modernize applications across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment. The company's technology is designed to provide developers with the tools to work with data in a highly flexible and scalable way, catering to the demands of modern applications. On the valuation front, MongoDB Inc's shares were trading at $400 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.31 billion. With the stock price at $400 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $482.92, MongoDB Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

