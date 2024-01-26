Dan Zugelder, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT), sold 6,596 shares of the company on January 16, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Dynatrace Inc is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. The company's platform allows businesses to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high-quality software faster, and improve user experiences for better business outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,176 shares of Dynatrace Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 6,596 shares is part of this activity.

The insider transaction history for Dynatrace Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Dynatrace Inc's shares were trading at $56.25 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $16.795 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 100.09, which is above the industry median of 26.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $56.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $61.08, Dynatrace Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

