Aristotle Balogh, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), executed a sale of 2,750 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $136 per share, which resulted in a total sale amount of $374,000.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California, and offers access to millions of unique places to stay in more than 100,000 cities and 191 countries and regions worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,500 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 119 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Airbnb Inc's shares were trading at $136 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $87.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.57, which is lower than the industry median of 20.14 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $136 and a GF Value of $178.29, Airbnb Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Airbnb Inc's Chief Technology Officer may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

