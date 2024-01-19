On January 19, 2024, Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Despite facing industry disruptions, the company achieved record full-year average loans and annual net interest income. However, the fourth quarter results were affected by several notable items, including a special FDIC assessment and hedging losses due to the cessation of the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY).

Comerica, a Dallas-based financial services company, is known for its relationship-based commercial banking and operates primarily in Texas, California, and Michigan, with additional locations in Arizona, Florida, and other states, as well as Canada.

The company's full-year net income stood at $881 million, or $6.44 per diluted share, a decrease from the previous year's $1,151 million, or $8.47 per diluted share. The fourth quarter saw a significant drop in net income to $33 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $251 million, or $1.84 per diluted share in the third quarter. This decline was attributed to several factors, including a special FDIC assessment and hedging losses related to BSBY cessation.

Despite these challenges, Comerica's credit quality remained strong, with net charge-offs at just 4 basis points. The company also maintained a solid capital position, with capital ratios well above the strategic target of 10%.

Comerica's financial achievements, particularly the record net interest income, underscore the company's ability to generate earnings through its core lending activities, which is crucial for banks in managing interest rate environments and economic cycles.

Financial Highlights

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include:

Financial Metric Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Full-Year 2023 Full-Year 2022 Net Interest Income ($ in millions) 584 601 2,514 2,466 Provision for Credit Losses ($ in millions) 12 14 89 60 Noninterest Expenses ($ in millions) 718 555 2,359 1,998 Net Income ($ in millions) 33 251 881 1,151 Efficiency Ratio (%) 91.86 61.86 65.56 56.32

Comerica's Chairman and CEO, Curtis C. Farmer, commented on the results, stating,

In 2023, we demonstrated the strength and resilience of our model as we navigated disruptive industry events,"

and highlighted the record average loans and highest year of net interest income in the company's history.

However, the fourth quarter was marked by several notable items that impacted the results, including an additional FDIC insurance expense due to the FDIC Board of Directors' approval of a special assessment following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and hedging losses related to the planned cessation of BSBY.

Comerica's efficiency ratio, a measure of noninterest expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, increased significantly in the fourth quarter, indicating higher costs relative to revenue. This metric is important as it reflects the bank's operational efficiency and cost management capabilities.

The company's strategic focus on managing its balance sheet, calibrating expenses, and prioritizing investments is aimed at enhancing customer support and improving returns over time. Despite the challenges faced in the fourth quarter, Comerica's full-year performance and strong credit quality position it to navigate future economic uncertainties.

