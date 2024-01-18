On January 18, 2024, Dominick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel Corp (VCEL), sold 33,452 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with shares priced at $38.28 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,280,905.36.

Vericel Corp specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of cell therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company's product portfolio includes treatments for cartilage defects in the knee and severe burns, as well as other medical conditions that can benefit from cell therapy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 81,849 shares and has not made any purchases of Vericel Corp stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Vericel Corp's shares were trading at $38.28 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.893 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $41.48.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

