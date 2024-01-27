Signet Jewelers Ltd CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 35,000 Shares

On January 18, 2024, CEO Virginia Drosos executed a significant stock sale of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial), offloading 35,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other luxury goods. The company operates in several countries and is known for its portfolio of brands, which includes names such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples Jewellers, and Piercing Pagoda, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 155,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 57 insider sells for Signet Jewelers Ltd.

On the date of the sale, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were trading at $95.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.392 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 12.00, which is below the industry median of 17.19 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.14, with a GF Value of $84.46, indicating that Signet Jewelers Ltd was considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

