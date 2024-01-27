David Marra, EVP, Chief Underwriting Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares in the company on January 17, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is also involved in related business activities, including investment management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were trading at $209.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.02 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.76, which is below both the industry median of 11.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $209.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $254.17, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, suggesting that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

