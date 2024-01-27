Cloudflare Inc CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock on January 18, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $77.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,165,950.

Cloudflare Inc is a global cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in various industries. The company's services include content delivery network (CDN) services, internet security, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, and secure web gateway services. Cloudflare's solutions are designed to enhance the performance and security of websites, applications, and other internet services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 480,911 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 93 insider sells and no insider buys for Cloudflare Inc.

Shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $77.73 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $27.32 billion.

Based on the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $124.40, Cloudflare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Cloudflare Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Cloudflare Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership