According to a recent SEC filing, Director Sarah Rouan has sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX, Financial) on January 19, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $23.05 per share, which calculates to a total sale value of $691,500.

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead clinical program, VK5211, is a novel, orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) in development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. Viking is also developing VK2809, a small molecule thyroid beta agonist, for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as VK0214 for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare and often fatal neurological disorder.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Director Rouan is part of a series of insider transactions that have occurred at Viking Therapeutics Inc. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells.

The market capitalization of Viking Therapeutics Inc stands at $2.177 billion, based on the stock's trading price on the day of the insider's recent transaction.

The insider transaction history and the current market valuation provide a snapshot of the company's recent insider activity and financial standing. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects.

