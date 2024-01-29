FS Credit Opp Corp.'s Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of FSCO

FS Credit Opp Corp.(FSCO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on 2024-01-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into FS Credit Opp Corp.'s dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does FS Credit Opp Corp. Do?

FS Credit Opp Corp. is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to generate an attractive total return consisting of a high level of current income and capital appreciation, with a secondary objective of capital preservation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by focusing on strategies such as Opportunistic Credit (including event-driven and market price inefficiencies), Special Situations, and Capital Structure Solutions.

A Glimpse at FS Credit Opp Corp.'s Dividend History

FS Credit Opp Corp. has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis.

FS Credit Opp Corp. has increased its dividend each year since -. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 50 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down FS Credit Opp Corp.'s Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, FS Credit Opp Corp. currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 11.13% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.92%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on FS Credit Opp Corp.'s dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of FS Credit Opp Corp. stock as of today is approximately 11.13%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, FS Credit Opp Corp.'s dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

FS Credit Opp Corp.'s profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks FS Credit Opp Corp.'s profitability 1 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable due to the company having reported net profit in 0 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. FS Credit Opp Corp.'s growth rank of 1 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

Considering FS Credit Opp Corp.'s dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should exercise caution. While the high dividend yield may be attractive, the company's profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of these dividends. Value investors are advised to conduct thorough due diligence, considering both the financial health of FS Credit Opp Corp. and the overall market conditions. For those seeking to diversify their portfolio with income-generating stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

