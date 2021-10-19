Oct 19, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Eric Hanselman - 451 Research, LLC - Research Analyst & Chief Analyst



As Brian said, we're now turning our eyes towards environmental, social and governance mandates with Chris Marsh. So Chris, I'll hand it over to you.



Christopher Marsh - 451 Research, LLC - Analyst



Brilliant. Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the session on ESG and Technology. My name is Chris Marsh. I head one of the research teams here in 451 Research within S&P Global Market Intelligence Division. I'm also involved in helping coordinate our ESG research across 451's different research practices. I'm very fortunate today to be joined in this session by 4 expert speakers on this topic. And when I say expert, I really mean expert. We've got 4 speakers with a real depth of experience focusing on issues of sustainability and the sort of wider ESG umbrella. And of course, they're going to help us explore many of the key issues that are relevant in this ESG mandate that's in front of us.



So I have with me Manjit Jus. Manjit's actually one of my colleagues here