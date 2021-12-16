Dec 16, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Please welcome Jonathan Vaas, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Jonathan Vaas - Adobe Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I'm Jonathan Vaas, and welcome to our Financial Analyst Meeting.



You should have a copy of the press release, which we filed this morning at approximately 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, as well as a copy of our slides that we posted to the Investor Relations website.



I'm hopeful to have an opportunity to meet with many of you in person this year. For now, I'm really pleased to be able to be here with Adobe's leadership team and engage once again, virtually, and we have a great program for you today.



With the webcast format, the live presentation we'll be doing today will be a streamlined version of the long-form information that we posted to the Investor Relations website that has all of the information you're used to receiving from Adobe. So we'll cover a portion of those slides today, and then we'll go ahead and do Q&A at the end.



Let's take a quick look at the age