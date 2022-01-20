Adobe Inc Fireside Chat Hosted by Wolfe Research Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Jillian Petrone -



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Wolfe Research Webcast with Adobe hosted by Wolfe analyst, Alex Zukin. (Operator Instructions)



And now I hand the call over to Alex.



Aleksandr J. Zukin - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Head of the Software Group



Thank you so much, Jillian. I am absolutely thrilled to be joined by senior management from Adobe's Creative Cloud, the dynamic duo, David Wadhwani and Scott Belsky and obviously Jonathan. So guys, thank you for joining us today.



Before we go into the traditional fireside, I just want to remind everybody, please submit questions in the chat. I will see them. I will ask them. Number two, we will all -- we will send you a survey at the end of this because otherwise, this would definitely not be a Zukin fireside to ask you how it went. And number three, I want to get an extra special intro to Scott. Scott wants to show -- so I'll just -- Scott, I'll hand it over to you.



Scott K. Belsky - Adobe Inc. - Chief Product Officer & Executive VP of Creative Cloud

