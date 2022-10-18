Adobe Inc Financial Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Jonathan Vaas - Adobe Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome, everyone, to Adobe's 2022 Financial Analyst Meeting. I'm Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. And I'm going to say the same thing I just heard everyone on the MAX keynote say, it's so great to see everyone here in person. Even right before the event, I shook hands with 4 or 5 people that I've been speaking with for the last 3 years on video screens, haven't yet met in person. Some of you, I know your voices only, we've spoken on the phone, but it's just really great after all that time to finally be gathering here together.



Also want to welcome members of Adobe's Board of Directors who have joined us here today. We're grateful to have you in the room. And then also, lastly, I want to welcome the folks around the world who are joining and listening to the live webcast. This is my 12th analyst meeting at Adobe, and it's the first one we've ever done that's been both an in-person event and a live simultaneous webcast. So we're really excited to be able to both gather together here today and make sure all those folks have access.



So I've been