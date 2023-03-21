Adobe Inc. Presents at Adobe Summit 2023 Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Jonathan Vaas - Adobe Inc. - VP of IR



We're live. Okay. Can folks hear me? Okay, I'll -- I think I need to hold this close.



Welcome, everyone. It's so great to see a really packed room here and folks on the webcast as well. Welcome to our Investor and Analyst Q&A at Adobe Summit 2023. This is Jonathan Vaas speaking, VP of Investor Relations.



I'm going to do some quick housekeeping. I'll try to keep it quick. We'll introduce our speakers, and then we'll jump right in with Q&A. And we're going to try to leave a little bit of time at the end, just for some meet and greet as we usually do.



So with the timing of this -- it's been 4 years, believe it or not, since we've had an Adobe Summit in-person. Just had our Q1 earnings last week. I couldn't be more glad about the timing and the innovations that we just announced this morning. And I think there's a lot of things that are probably on your mind. So we're really glad to just have this hour to converse with all of you.



In terms of the housekeeping, from earnings last week, you saw the legal disclaimers in our press