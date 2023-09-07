Sep 07, 2023 / 10:05PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hello again, everyone, and welcome back. Shantanu, thank you so much for joining us. I know you don't do this often, and we're delighted to have you here. Shantanu, I think, as you all know, is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adobe, one of the largest and most diversified software companies in the world. You joined Adobe in 1998. You became Chief Operating Officer in 2005 and CEO in 2007. You've really transformed the company over this period into an industry innovator, pioneered the cloud-based subscription model for your Creative Suite, established a global standard for digital documents and you've created a hugely leading position in the explosive digital experience category.



Adobe has achieved record revenue, lots of recognition for inclusive, innovated and an exceptional workplace, continuously named a great place to work, continuously named one of the most admired companies by Fortune. So congrats on all that. It's been a good run. So let's dig in 25 years at Adobe, more than 15 as CEO. I was going to say 15 as CEO, that's a rarity in any industry, but it's probably