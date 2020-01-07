Analog Devices Inc at JPMorgan Tech/Auto Forum at CES Transcript

Jan 07, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Why don't we go ahead and get started. Good afternoon. Thanks for attending JPMorgan's 18th Annual CES Technology Forum here in Las Vegas. I'm Harlan Sur, semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO at Analog Devices; and Mike Lucarelli, Head of Investor Relations, here with us.



I think what we'll do is we'll just go ahead and kick off the Q&A with both of you here.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystMaybe starting off kind of on the near to midterm business environment and supply side fundamentals. Fiscal year '19 for the team, which ended in October quarter, revenue is down 2% and better than the overall semiconductor industry trends, with all of your segments outperforming their respective markets.We appear to be near the tail end of the current down cycle. But through this period, the team grew its design win pipeline 15% and you