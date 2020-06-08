Jun 08, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Tore Egil Svanberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD



Very good. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference and the Analog Devices fireside chat with management. My name is Tore Svanberg. I'm a managing director and senior analyst at Stifel covering analog, connectivity and processor semiconductors.



It is my pleasure to introduce ADI this afternoon. With us from the company on the line, we have Vince Roche, who is the company's President and Chief Executive Officer; and also Mike Lucarelli, who is Senior Director of Investor Relations.



So with that, I am going to get started. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Vince and ask him to give us a brief introduction to ADI, especially to the benefit of those companies that may not be that familiar with ADI. Thank you very much.



Vincent T. Roche - Analog Devices, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Tore. Great to be with you this afternoon. So we're a leader in t