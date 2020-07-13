Jul 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Myra, and I'd like to welcome everyone to the Analog Devices Conference Call, which is being audio webcast via telephone and over the web.



I'd like to now introduce to you your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Great. Thank you, Myra, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this call in such short notice. We're very excited to be discussing ADI's combination with Maxim Integrated, a combination that will strengthen our analog semiconductor leadership position in an enterprise valued at over $68 billion.



With us on the call today is Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices; TunÃ§ Doluca, President and CEO of Maxim Integrated; and Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO of Analog Devices. You can obtain copies of the joint press release as well as the supplemental presentation, which we'll use as a reference during our call today on Analog Devices investor website