Jul 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Myra, and I'd like to welcome everyone to the Analog Devices Conference Call, which is being audio webcast via telephone and over the web.
I'd like to now introduce to you your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.
Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Great. Thank you, Myra, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this call in such short notice. We're very excited to be discussing ADI's combination with Maxim Integrated, a combination that will strengthen our analog semiconductor leadership position in an enterprise valued at over $68 billion.
With us on the call today is Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices; TunÃ§ Doluca, President and CEO of Maxim Integrated; and Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO of Analog Devices. You can obtain copies of the joint press release as well as the supplemental presentation, which we'll use as a reference during our call today on Analog Devices investor website
Analog Devices Inc Announces Combination with Maxim Integrated Products Inc Call Transcript
Jul 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...