Jan 12, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Greetings and Happy New Year's, and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 19th Annual Virtual CES Technology Forum. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Chief Financial Officer at Analog Devices; Mike Lucarelli, Head of Investor Relations, here with us as well. The team is coming off of a pretty -- coming into a pretty strong 2021.



So I'll just jump into the questions that I have. And if you have any questions, feel free to use the Q&A chat portal, and I'll get them in real time. So gentlemen, thank you for joining us today.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Harlan. Happy New Year.



Questions and Answers:

