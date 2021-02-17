Feb 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Analog Devices First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call, which is being audio webcast via telephone and over the web.
I'd like to now introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.
Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thank you, Sheryl, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call. With me on the call today are ADI CEO, Vincent Roche; and ADI CFO, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah. For anyone who missed the release, you can find it and relating financial schedules at investor.analog.com.
Now on to the disclosures. The information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our objectives, outlook, and the proposed Maxim transaction. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as further described in our earnings release and our most recent 10-Q and other periodic repo
Q1 2021 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...