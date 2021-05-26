May 26, 2021 / 01:40PM GMT

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 49th Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst here for the firm.



Very pleased to have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Chief Financial Officer at Analog Devices; and Mike Lucarelli, Head of Investor Relations, here with us this morning. The team recently reported strong April quarter results and July quarter guidance. And so I've asked Prashanth to provide us with an overview of the earnings results and outlook, then we'll go ahead and kick off the Q&A.



So gentlemen, good morning. Let me go ahead and turn it over to you, Prashanth.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



Good morning, Harlan. Thank you for having us, and thank you for those of you who are joining the webcast.



As Harlan mentioned, we just finished our second quarter earnings call. It was la