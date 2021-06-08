Jun 08, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Okay. Thank you, everyone, for joining. I'm Vivek Arya. I cover semiconductors and semi cap equipment at BofA Securities. Absolutely delighted to have the team from Analog Devices join us this afternoon. So Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, the CFO of Analog Devices; and Mike Lucarelli, the Head of Investor Relations. Warm welcome to both.



And maybe Prashanth, just to kind of set the stage for the audience, give us kind of your state of the union, what are the top 2 or 3 things that you're finding most interesting and exciting about the industry and Analog Devices right now? And then conversely, what kind of headwinds are you facing that you want investors to be aware of?



Great. Thank you, Vivek, for having us. We're delighted to join you again for the BofA Securities Conference. We just recently finished our second quarter earnings report, and we reported a pretty fantastic quarter, record revenue, record o