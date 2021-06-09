Jun 09, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT

Tore Egil Svanberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to day 2 at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insights Conference and the Analog Devices fireside chat. My name is Tore Svanberg, and I'm a senior semiconductor analyst covering analog, connectivity and processor semiconductors at Stifel. It is my great pleasure to introduce Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, ADI's Senior VP of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and also Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations.



The format of this particular session is a virtual fireside chat. But if you do have questions, please type them into the chat function, and I will address them as we go along. With that, we'll just jump straight into it.



Prashanth and Mike, thank you so much for joining us again at Stifel CSI this year, and welcome.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



Good morning, Tore. It's great to be here, and great to join the Stifel team for the virt