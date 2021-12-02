Dec 02, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

Gary Wade Mobley - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us for the final day of our 3-day Wells Fargo Securities TMT Conference. My name is Gary Mobley. I'm one of the semiconductor analysts here at Wells Fargo Securities. As you may know, one of the companies I cover is Analog Devices, which is our featured company here today in this fireside chat. You may recognize the gentleman there on your right, is Michael Lucarelli, Head of Investor Relations for Analog Devices. To the left there is John Hassett, who is in charge of integrating the various acquisitions Analog Devices has done, including the recent acquisition of Maxim.



I don't want to steal your thunder, John, but maybe if you could just give us a little bit of background. As we were talking before we started, you've been at Analog Devices for a long time. And what is involved in this whole integration process?



Joseph Hassett - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior VP & COO of Maxim Business



Gary, thanks very much. Great to be