Dec 07, 2021 / 05:40PM GMT

Blayne Peter Curtis - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks for joining. I'm Blayne Curtis, semiconductor analyst at Barclays. Very happy to have Analog Devices for our next presentation. Format will be a 30-minute fireside. From the company, we have Karim Hamed, the GM or the instrumentation business as well as Mike Lucarelli, recently promoted to VP of Investor Relations. Thinking about maybe the best way to start this is actually pass it to Karim. This is a business that I'm not as familiar with. I'm sure a lot of investors aren't as well. So maybe Karim, if you could just give us a little bit on your background and really describe the business and the segments you plan.



Karim Hamed -



Sure. Thanks, Blayne, and it's good to be here today. My name is Karim Hamed. I'm the Vice President of the Instrumentation business here at Analog Devices. To tell me about my background, I have over 20 years of experience in semiconductor industry prior to this current role in instrumentation, I was responsible for the RF franchise here in